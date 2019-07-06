Amit Shah briefs PM on Kashmir

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Prime Minister Narendera Modi was briefed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah about his two-day visit to Kashmir and arrangements put in place by the State administration for smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra and overall security situation.

Shah, according to reliable sources, told Prime Minister even though the security agencies have framed a fool-proof security cover for the smooth and secure annual pilgrimage, he had directed the government to further tighten the measures so that better coordination and synergy is maintained.

The Union Home Minister was in Kashmir for two days from June 26 and he took a series of review meetings at SKICC with regard to yatra security arrangements, overall security, law and order and successes achieved on the counter militancy front.

Shah had stressed on further measures so that pilgrims have a safe and secure environment in Kashmir and yatra is conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

"The Home Minister met Prime Minister Modi and briefed him about his Kashmir visit and the various security measures taken for the peaceful pilgrimage that is commencing from July 1 and will remain on till August 15,” sources said.

They said the Home Minister apprised the Prime Minister Modi about the fresh measures to be put in place that include erecting barricades on the highways after cut-off timing and also the deployment of Road Opening Parties on the highways and anti-IED Squads to foil the militant designs of targeting any pilgrim or security forces vehicles.

“The Home Minister also informed the Prime Minister about the overall outcome of his Kashmir trip and the progress achieved by the state government on various developmental projects. He also briefed the PM Modi about the latest achievements of newly formed Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the powers and direction given to the bureau in one of the meetings chaired by him in Srinagar,” sources said.

They said PM Modi expressed his satisfaction over the outcome of the Home Minister’s Kashmir visit and hoped the annual pilgrimage passes off in Kashmir peacefully with the close coordination of various security agencies and the cooperation of people. (KNS)