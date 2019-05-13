Amit Shah a big lier: Soz

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congreess leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Sunday said that BJP President tells lies deliberately as he is dead-set to go with the Gobelian Philosophy of politics.

“When he said that there will be a different PM everyday if BJP is not voted to power, he was blatantly telling an absurd lie,” he said, in a statement issued here. “In fact, he must have been laughing beneath his sleeve, otherwise, why wouldn’t he know that Dr. Manmohan Singh happened to be Prime Minister for an uninterrupted decade and it was a great relief for the country that, apart from other achievements, Dr. Manmohan Singh, with the support from the Party President, Sonia Gandhi, gave to the country laws like Right to Information Act, Food Safety Act, Right to Education Act, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, Strengthening the Law for Women Safety, Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act etc. etc.”

He said that it would take duo time to realize that Delhi is different than Gujarat, where Duo went scot-free for their ignorance and their misplaced Bravado!

Meanwhile, Time magazine has featured Modi for its next issue as a Divider in Chief. It has featured him for his failure in economic miracle and simultaneously blamed him for creating an atmosphere of ‘Poisonous Religious Nationalism in India’.

“Since the general assessment is that he will not make to the chair again, he will have left an obnoxious legacy for a well-intentioned leadership for the future,” he said.