Amidst bad roads, attendants carry patient on shoulders

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In an embarrassment to government, a patient was carried to hospital on shoulders due to lack of road connectivity in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The incident – the video of which has appeared on social media – took place at Bramsar, GujjarMohalla Wader Bala area of Rajwar in Kupwara where some men are seen carrying the patient on palanquin to all the way hospital which is several kilometers away.

The old-aged patient from Wader Bala had been suffering from severe pain. And due to lack of proper road connectivity in the village, no vehicle could pass through the village.

The incident exposes the tall claims of successive regimes of having carried out development in the far-flung areas.

It also illustrates how authorities have failed to provide basic facilities to people in remote parts of the Valley.

People who face medical emergencies have no other option than carrying patients on shoulders or in palanquins like bundles of hay.