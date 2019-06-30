Amid tight security, 1st batch of Amarnath yatris to leave from Jmu today

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Amid tight security arrangements, the first batch of Amarnath yatra would leave from Jammu on Monday.

Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims have registered for 45-day long yatra, which takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Officials said the first batch of yatris would leave for Srinagar from Bagwati Nagar based Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu.

The pilgrims, they said, have arrived in Jammu and would leave for the yatra tomorrow in State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses.

Hundreds of pilgrims, including sadhus (saints), have started arriving in Jammu and are enthusiastic about undertaking the pilgrimage.

Officials said adequate arrangements have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently reviewed the security arrangements for yatra and asked security officials to ensure smooth conduct of 45-day yatra.

According to officials, security gadgets, frisking equipments and CCTVs have been installed at the venue to keep a check on every movement.

Sources said the Government of India has deployed at least 40,000 security personnel as part of its multi-tier security arrangement for Amarnath Yatra.

It said CRPF teams and health department ambulances will also accompany the pilgrims all along the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

At least 2,85,006 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas last year, while the number of pilgrims was 3,52,771 in 2015, 3,20,490 in 2016 and 2,60,003 in 2017.

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 15 coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The pilgrims will be taken in a convoy to their desired destinations, Pahalgam base camp or Baltal base camp in the valley, to proceed for the cave shrine by foot after night stay there.