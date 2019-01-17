About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Amid snowfall G’bal residents protest against water scarcity

Published at January 17, 2019 12:11 AM 0Comment(s)111views


Umar Raina

Ganderbal:

 Residents of Repora in Lar area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district staged a protest demonstration against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department against non-availability of drinking water in their area.

Witnesses said amid snowfall scores of protesters including women and children blocked the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway for hours due to which traffic movement was disrupted.

The protesters were demanding portable water supply in the area.

“We have no drinking water for past several days. The department has turned a blind eye towards the basic problems being faced by people of the area,” said protesters.

Later, officials reached on the spot and assured the protesters that the issue would be taken up with the concerned authorities.

After assurance, the protesters dispersed and vehicular movement was restored.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top