Amid snowfall Ganderbal villagers protest against drinking water shortage

Umar RainaGanderbal
Residents of Repora in Lar area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district staged a protest demonstration against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department against non-availability of drinking water in their area.
Witnesses said amid heavy snowfall scores of protesters including women and children blocked the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway for hours due to which traffic movement was disrupted.
The protesters were demanding portable water supply in the area.
“We have no drinking water for past several days. The department has turned a blind eye towards the basic problems being faced by people of the area,” said protesters.
Later, officials reached on the spot and assured the protesters that the issue would be take up with the concerned authorities.
After assurance, the protesters dispersed and vehicular movement was restored.