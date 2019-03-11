Amid shutdown thousands attend funeral of slain militant in Tral

March 11, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Amid shutdown thousands of people Monday participated in the funeral prayers of slain militant, Mudasir Ahmad Khan alias Mohd.Bhai at Midoora village of Tral area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Eyewitnesses said thousands of people took part in the funeral prayers while chanting pro-freedom and anti-Indian slogans.

Mudasir had joined militant ranks in January of this year. Meanwhile, a shutdown is being observed in Tral area against the kling of Khan and other militant, who is believed to be a foreigner.

The two militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Pinglish area of Tral on Sunday.

(Representational picture)