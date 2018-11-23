About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Amid shutdown clashes in Anantnag parts against militant killings

Published at November 23, 2018 06:27 AM 0Comment(s)1269views


Shafat Mir

Anantnag

Amid shutodwn clashes erupted in several areas of Anantnag main town following the killing of six militants in a gunfight with government forces on Friday. 

Witnesses said youths hit streets at Khanabal, Laizbal and its adjacent areas amid pro-freedom sloganeering. 

They said youths threw stones towards the contingents of government force who responded by aerial firing, tear gas shells and pellets to disperse the protesters.

Six local militants were killed in gunfight with government forces at Satkipora area of Bijbehara this morning.

Authorities also suspended mobile internet service since midnight in twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam districts to prevent spread of tensions.

Meanwhile, a spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Anantnag and Bijbehara townships against the militant killings. 

 

(Representational picture) 

