Amid rumours, IUST students leave hostels

August 04, 2019 15:56:00 | Riyaz Bhat

Amid rumours, students of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora Sunday evacuated their hostels and left for their homes.



At least 400 boarders belonging different areas of the Valley have left so far.



IUST incharge hostel, Mohmmad Amin Bhat said, “There are at least 500 boarders residing in four hostels of IUST out of which at least 430 have left.”

Bhat said that the students in a state of panic due to prevailing situation in valley requested authorities to allow them to leave.



Bhat further said that the students of Rajouri, Poonch, Leh and Ladakh areas and foreign countries studying in IUST have not left and are still in the hostels of varsity.



Meanwhile, IUST authorities have postponed the semester exams scheduled from August 05-09.

The notification displayed on IUST website reads, “This is notified for the information of all the students of the University that the semester examinations scheduled from 05-08-2019 to 9-08-2019 have been postponed. New dates will be notified separately.”