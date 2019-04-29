Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam's Qoimoh, Bugam

April 29, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Amid poll boycott, clashes erupted on Monday between youth and government forces at Qoimoh and Bugam areas of south Kashmir's Kulgam district where polling is being held for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

Youths pelted stones at Government Higher Secondary School Qoimoh where polling stations are set up.

Forces deployed in the area swung into action and fired tear smoke shells to quell the stone-pelting youth.

Clashes also erupted between youth and government forces at Bugam village of the district.

Youths threw stones at Government Higher Secondary School Bugam where five polling has been set up.

However, forces deployed in the area retaliated by firing tear smoke shells to disperse the youth.

Out of 3444 electors eligible for vote at five polling station in Bugam, no vote was cast till 10.am.

Meanwhile, at 12 polling stations including Qoimoh, Redwani, Khudwani, only 6 votes were cast till 9:50 a.m.

The clashes were on in this area when this report was filed.

(Representational picture)