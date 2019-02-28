Amid Indo-Pak tension, hospitals paint Red Cross signs on rooftops

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 27:
Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the air strikes, the hospitals in Srinagar on Wednesday painted the rooftops with Red Cross signs.
At SMHS hospital, associated hospital of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, workers were seen painting Red Cross signs on rooftops of the major buildings.
“The workers painted the signs on causality buildings, overhead cemented water tank and major buildings of the medical college,” said a witness at the SMHS Hospital.
Similarly, at Lal Ded Maternity Hospital, a banner displaying letter H (red), Red Cross sign and a beacon light was also placed on the roof of two major hospital buildings.
“Routinely the red signal should be on the rooftop of health facilities. We were not communicated or directed by anyone. We did it ourselves,” said a doctor at the LD hospital.
The move comes after India and Pakistan conducted airstrikes on each other on Tuesday and Wednesday after Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF men were killed.
However, chief spokesperson GMC Srinagar, Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan said there was no such order issued by the college administration.
“It is a coincidence. It was already in the plan as Red Cross signs on upper surfaces of almost all hospitals had come off due to snowfall and were not visible,” he said.
However, there was no such direction from the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) to other government hospitals, including district and sub-district hospitals.
“There is no such communication from the directorate to paint the hospital rooftops,” said Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma.