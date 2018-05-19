Amid high alert, multi-tier security for Modi’s Kashmir visit

Javid AhmadSrinagar, May 18:
Security apparatus has been put on high alert for Prime Minister, NarendraModi visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to e-inaugurate the Kishanganga project and lay foundation for Srinagar ring road.
All entry and exit points to Srinagar were sealed and vehicles were being thoroughly checked and frisked by forces before being allowed to enter the city.
The force personnel have established check-points at various flashpoints to keep watch on the suspicious movements.
An officer privy to PM’s Kashmir visit said forces are on high alert.
“A multi-layer security will be in place in and around the venue as Modi’s visit to Valley holds high importance. All required security arrangements have been worked out to ensure peaceful visit of Prime Minister,” he said.
The security authorities have closed some routes—Gupkar and Boulevard roads leading to SKICC – in view of security threat.
According to traffic police Srinagar, no traffic would be allowed to ply from BadyariChowk to Nishat via Boulevard.
No traffic shall also be allowed to ply from Ram MunshiBagh towards Grand Palace and Nishat via Gupkar.
However, commuters can travel via Foreshore Road &Hazratbal and Nowpora –Khayam-Rainawari routes to reach their respective destinations.
On closure of roads, a top security official said that they were ensuring balance in security and less inconvenience to general public.
“At some places, we don’t want to make inconvenience to the public,” he said.
PM Modi, who is coming on a two-day visit to the state, would be accompanied by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources NitinGadkari.
Modi will lay foundations for several development projects in the state.
Modi’s visit to Valley comes days after Government of India (GoI) announced a unilateral Ramada ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir.
The GoI has asked the forces not to launch operations against militants during the holy month of Ramadan.
Sources said recent series of incidents of rifle snatching by militants in Srinagar has set alarm bells ringing within the security establishment in Kashmir.
“We have to keep our fingers crossed and try our best to keep away any threat,” said a reliable source close to the security establishment.
Sources said militant presence in Srinagar can’t be ruled out as indicative from the recent rifle snatchings from policemen.
However, they said, there was no specific intelligence input about any militant strike.
At least eight rifles have been snatched by suspected militants in Srinagar.
On Thursday, three service rifles were reported missing from a police post outside hotel Hill Skirt—the accommodation used by government employees —at Buchwara, Dalgate in heart of Srinagar.
Sources said, three out of four policemen guarding the post, had gone on leave.
On Wednesday, a rifle of on-duty police guard at Kashmir University was snatched by suspected militants.
On April 26, militants decamped with four service rifles of police guards at Goripora in Srinagar outskirts.
Sources said police officers were questioning the personnel for not showing any resistance to weapon snatchers.
Prime Minister would formally inaugurate the 330-megawatt Kishanganga hydroelectric project built on Kishanganga River in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
He would also lay the foundation stone for the 4-lane Srinagar Ring Road that will link Galandar in West Srinagar to Sumbal in north Kashmir. The 42.1 Km Srinagar ring road being built at a cost of Rs 1860 crore, will be a new route from Srinagar to Kargil and Leh, and reduce travel time.
Before arriving in Srinagar, Modi would lay foundation stone for the 58.25 km, 4-lane Jammu Ring Road that will link Jagati (western Jammu) to Raya Morh. The project is being built at a cost of Rs 2023.87 crore.
Prime Minister ShriNarendraModi would attend the commencement of work on Zojila Tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway at an event in Jive-tsal in Leh.
The 14 km tunnel will be India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bidirectional tunnel. It would provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh since the route remains snow-bound for winter months and witnesses avalanches.
