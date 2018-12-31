Amid harsh weather, private schools defy Govt’s winter vacation order

Riyaz BhatSrinagar
: Defying the state government’s winter vacation orders, scores of private schools are operating in the harsh weather conditions—forcing students to attend early morning tutorials.
However, Department of Schools Education, Kashmir (DSEK) has given allowance to some private schools for only remedial classes that even on terms and conditions.
A number of parents said that there are several private schools that are giving winter tutorials to the students in the early morning.
Parents while questioning the government order regarding the winter vacations said, “If the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced the winter vacation in all schools so that the students will evade the biting cold and when it is not being implemented on ground level then what is the fun of announcing such vacations.”
One of the parents wishing anonymity said that there are some private schools that function for winter schooling, where classes start from 10 Am upto 2 PM.
He said, “This freezing winter has returned after many years and the students are being compelled to attend the winter schooling starting from 10 Am.”
He said that this seems to be a punishment to the students and nobody from the education department is showing any concern to overcome the issue.
Another parent while lamenting on the issue said that her ward felt ill twice due the cold and he is not able to go for winter schooling in the misty morning.
Director Education, Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Itoo, said that the department had already issued the circular regarding the functioning of the winter schooling in the valley.
He said, “We have only allowed private schools for only remedial classes and we have asked the concerned authorities to make proper arrangements of heating and seating available.” “The scheduled timing for the approved private schools and the coaching centres is from 11 AM to 3 PM,” he said.