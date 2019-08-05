Amid escalating tensions, JKSA sets up helplines

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Amid escalating tensions, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association--a body of Kashmiri students outside Kashmir valley on Sunday established helplines and online platforms to address issues of Kashmiri students.

In a statement issued, the spokesman said "We can feel the vulnerability and panic among all the Kashmiri students studying outside," he said. "JKSA has set up a proper bridge for students in consultation with the Authorities of different states, journalists, activists and allied departments to give proper heed to their problems. It has reaffirmed the pledge to carry forward its mission and help in easing out the problems of the student community. It has also appealed to all the students to lodge their grievances openly so that meaningful solution can be found,” he said.

The spokesperson said, "We are working 24×7, in case we receive any complaint from any Kashmiri student. We will try to help to solve the problem within 24 hours.”

The student organization has requested the students of Kashmir studying in different states to connect with the available helplines, where the students can report grievances, issues in campus or outside at educational institutions across State.

The spokesman said, “We will take up your case individually with J&K Government, Police, Civil society, Human Rights Organisations, Journalists, Activists to address your complaints. Spokesman added that Students are requested to get in touch on, 9149676014, 7006037530, 9682367066, 9634336937, 7006903341.

The spokesman requested Kashmiri students studding across Indian states to be patient and keep calm control emotions and to avoid debates.