About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Amid escalating tensions, JKSA sets up helplines

 Amid escalating tensions, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association--a body of Kashmiri students outside Kashmir valley on Sunday established helplines and online platforms to address issues of Kashmiri students.
In a statement issued, the spokesman said "We can feel the vulnerability and panic among all the Kashmiri students studying outside," he said. "JKSA has set up a proper bridge for students in consultation with the Authorities of different states, journalists, activists and allied departments to give proper heed to their problems. It has reaffirmed the pledge to carry forward its mission and help in easing out the problems of the student community. It has also appealed to all the students to lodge their grievances openly so that meaningful solution can be found,” he said.
The spokesperson said, "We are working 24×7, in case we receive any complaint from any Kashmiri student. We will try to help to solve the problem within 24 hours.”
The student organization has requested the students of Kashmir studying in different states to connect with the available helplines, where the students can report grievances, issues in campus or outside at educational institutions across State.
The spokesman said, “We will take up your case individually with J&K Government, Police, Civil society, Human Rights Organisations, Journalists, Activists to address your complaints. Spokesman added that Students are requested to get in touch on, 9149676014, 7006037530, 9682367066, 9634336937, 7006903341.
The spokesman requested Kashmiri students studding across Indian states to be patient and keep calm control emotions and to avoid debates.

 

Latest News

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Aug 04 | Agencies
Man fires at wife, shoots self, dies in Bhaderwah

Man fires at wife, shoots self, dies in Bhaderwah

Aug 04 | Agencies
Will fight attempts to abrogate Art 35-A, Art 370 with all might: NC

Will fight attempts to abrogate Art 35-A, Art 370 with all might: NC

Aug 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Police notified hoteliers not to allow All Party Meet, alleges Mehboob ...

Police notified hoteliers not to allow All Party Meet, alleges Mehboob ...

Aug 04 | Junaid Kathju
Amid rumours, IUST students leave hostels

Amid rumours, IUST students leave hostels

Aug 04 | Riyaz Bhat
Govt Advisory: Over 500 students leave Jammu by trains to hometowns

Govt Advisory: Over 500 students leave Jammu by trains to hometowns

Aug 04 | Agencies
Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few: CJI Ranjan Gogo ...

Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few: CJI Ranjan Gogo ...

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

Aug 04 | PTI/AFP
Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion

Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Union Health minister hopes doctors will end strike against NMC Bill

Union Health minister hopes doctors will end strike against NMC Bill

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

Aug 04 | RK Web News
20 killed, 24 injured in mass shooting at Walmart store in Texas US

20 killed, 24 injured in mass shooting at Walmart store in Texas US

Aug 04 | Agencies
India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Air India reduces fare cap on Sgr-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Air India reduces fare cap on Sgr-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir is about

Kashmir is about 'cherished set' of memories, Author Madhuri Vijay

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Former cricketer Pathan, staff asked to leave Kashmir: report

Former cricketer Pathan, staff asked to leave Kashmir: report

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Retrieve bodies of personnel killed in Keran: Indian Army tells Pak

Retrieve bodies of personnel killed in Keran: Indian Army tells Pak

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
US, Taliban push for peace in Afghanistan in day 2 of talks

US, Taliban push for peace in Afghanistan in day 2 of talks

Aug 04 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Anti-Corruption Bureau notice to Mehbooba over JK Bank appointments

Anti-Corruption Bureau notice to Mehbooba over JK Bank appointments

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Amid escalating tensions, JKSA sets up helplines

              

 Amid escalating tensions, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association--a body of Kashmiri students outside Kashmir valley on Sunday established helplines and online platforms to address issues of Kashmiri students.
In a statement issued, the spokesman said "We can feel the vulnerability and panic among all the Kashmiri students studying outside," he said. "JKSA has set up a proper bridge for students in consultation with the Authorities of different states, journalists, activists and allied departments to give proper heed to their problems. It has reaffirmed the pledge to carry forward its mission and help in easing out the problems of the student community. It has also appealed to all the students to lodge their grievances openly so that meaningful solution can be found,” he said.
The spokesperson said, "We are working 24×7, in case we receive any complaint from any Kashmiri student. We will try to help to solve the problem within 24 hours.”
The student organization has requested the students of Kashmir studying in different states to connect with the available helplines, where the students can report grievances, issues in campus or outside at educational institutions across State.
The spokesman said, “We will take up your case individually with J&K Government, Police, Civil society, Human Rights Organisations, Journalists, Activists to address your complaints. Spokesman added that Students are requested to get in touch on, 9149676014, 7006037530, 9682367066, 9634336937, 7006903341.
The spokesman requested Kashmiri students studding across Indian states to be patient and keep calm control emotions and to avoid debates.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;