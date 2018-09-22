Amid curbs in Srinagar, Ashoora processions taken out

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sept 21:
Amid curbs in downtown and uptown areas of Srinagar, Shia mourners took out 10th Muharram processions across the Valley.
Police foiled an Ashura procession by detaining scores of mourners after they tried to take out the procession at Lal Chowk, where restrictions were imposed by authorities.
Scores of Shia mourners from different area managed to reach the city centre despite strict restrictions put in place to foil any march.
Scores of mourners, carrying religious banners and flags, managed to reach near Maisuma Chowk and tried to take out a Muharram procession amid pro-Islam slogans and slogans in favour Karbala martyrs.
However, police swung into action and detained scores of Shia Muslims. The procession dispersed off later.
Senior Hurriyat (G) leader Nissar Hussain Rather, who was leading the mourners, was detained by police near Badshah Chowk.
The authorities had imposed restrictions in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Rainawari, Nowhatta, Khanyar, M.R.Gunj and Safa Kadal while partial restrictions were imposed in the Kothibagh police station in uptown Srinagar.
A police official said restrictions were imposed as a preventive measure to maintain law and order.
Police and CRPF contingents were deployed in strength in uptown and downtown Srinagar to thwart any Muharram processions.
However, Ashura processions were peacefully taken out in Srinagar, Budgam, Pattan and other Shia-domiated areas in the Valley.
The Shia mourners took out a Muharram procession from Gulshan Bagh Bota Kadal to Zadibal area. The mourners were chanting pro-Islamic slogans.
A large Ashoora procession was also taken out in Budgam district by Shia mourners. It was led by Anjuman-e-Shari Shian president and senior separatist leader, Aga Syed Hassan.
The Ashoora processions were also taken out at Pattan and Delina areas of Baramulla district and Wularhama Pahalgam, Sofi Pora, Halkha, Chaturgund and Paneer Tral area of South Kashmir.
The Muharram—Youm-e-Ashoora– is observed in memory of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who was martyred 1400 years ago in Karbala, Iraq on 10th Muharram.
After eruption of militancy in the state in 1989, authorities have banned 8th and 10th Muharram processions in Srinagar.
Meanwhile, the cops disallowed Friday
All gates of the grand mosque were closed while strict restrictions remained in force around the area to prevent people from moving to Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayers.
The top separatist leaders including Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were placed under house arrest.
In a tweet, Mirwaiz said that he was not allowed to address a Majlis-e-Tableeg to pay tributes to Imam Hussian (RA) and other Karbala martyrs.
“Curbs, curfew and house arrests continue even on Aashura! No Friday prayers allowed at many mosques in the city including Jamia Masjid. Even Majlis-e-Tableeg to pay tributes to Imam Hussian(RA) and martyrs of Karbala, which I was going to address, barred!” he tweeted.