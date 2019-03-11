About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 11, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Amid curbs downtown shuts against NIA’s summon to Mirwaiz

Amid stringent curbs, a complete shutdown was Sunday observed in Srinagar downtown against the NIA’s summon to Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in connection with an alleged funding case.
The authorities imposed severe restrictions in downtown as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the strike called by various trade bodies against NIA’s summon to Kashmir’s head priest Mirwaiz.
Restrictions were imposed under Section 144 of CrPc in five police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M R Gunj and Safa Kadal.
A large contingent of Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed along roads and major places of downtown to prevent people from staging any protest and stone pelting.
They said large coils of concertina wires were laid across roads as barricades to prevent movement and assembly of people in the area.
“People were not allowed to move in groups. However, they were allowed to move individually at few places,” a local said.
Another resident said the restrictions were curfew-like as people were not able to venture out for daily work or to buy essential commodities.
He said vehicles were also not allowed to move through the areas where restrictions remained imposed.
Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in downtown in response to the traders call.
Shops and business establishments in the area remained closed for the day.
Shehar-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee, an amalgam of various trade bodies in Srinagar downtown called for shutdown against the NIA summons to Mirwaiz.
Beopar Mandal Mahraj Gunj and Jamia Market had also supported the strike call.
According to NIA notice issued to Mirwaiz, he has been asked to appear before the probe agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, March 11 at 10:30 am.
Naseem Geelani, son of Hurriyat (G) chief Syed Ali Geelani, has also been called for questioning to New Delhi.
On February 26, NIA had conducted searches at the residences of Mirwaiz, Naseem and JKLF chief Muhammad Yaseen Malik, who was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged at Kot Balwal jail in Jammu few days ago, besides several other separatist leaders.
This is for the first time that the NIA summoned Mirwaiz while Naseem has been summoned second time for questioning in connection with the case RC 10/2017/NIA/DLI, under sections 120 B, 121, 121 A of IPC r/w section 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, registered on May 30 in 2017.
Ten persons including seven separatist leaders and three others including a top businessman were arrested for their alleged involvement in the funding case.
However, among the arrested one Kamran Yousuf, a photojournalist was released on bail.
Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said Mirwaiz was not “any ordinary” separatist leader.
She termed the NIA summon to him “emblematic of Government of India's repeated assaults on religious identity of Kashmir”.
“Mirwaiz Farooq isn’t any ordinary separatist leader. He is religious & spiritual head to Kash muslims. NIA summons to him are emblematic of GOIs repeated assaults on our religious identity (sic),” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
“J&K is the proverbial sacrificial lamb exploited to divert attention from real issues,” she said.

 

Latest News

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls to begin April 11, counting on May 23: EC

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls to begin April 11, counting on May 23: EC

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Four Indians among 157 killed aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight

Four Indians among 157 killed aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight

Mar 10 | Agencies
Assembly polls in JK not to be held along with LS polls: EC

Assembly polls in JK not to be held along with LS polls: EC

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight breaks out between militants and government forces in Tral Pu ...

Gunfight breaks out between militants and government forces in Tral Pu ...

Mar 10 | Agencies
4 civilians injured in fresh cross border shelling in Uri

4 civilians injured in fresh cross border shelling in Uri

Mar 10 | Noor ul Haq
Indian team

Indian team's visit to Pak for Indus River basin inspection postponed

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Govt orders minor reshuffle in administration

Govt orders minor reshuffle in administration

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Poonch district

India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Poonch district

Mar 10 | Agencies
OBC community seeks Guv

OBC community seeks Guv's intervention for 27 percent reservation in g ...

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
8015 cases disposed-off, Rs 18 Cr realised in Lok Adalats across J&K

8015 cases disposed-off, Rs 18 Cr realised in Lok Adalats across J&K

Mar 10 | Agencies
Restrictions in Srinagar as trade bodies call for strike against NIA s ...

Restrictions in Srinagar as trade bodies call for strike against NIA s ...

Mar 10 | Rising Kashmir News
India

India's "claim" of shooting down PAF F-16 fighter jet "completely base ...

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Four gamblers arrested in Srinagar

Four gamblers arrested in Srinagar

Mar 10 | Agencies
Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

Mar 10 | Agencies
One killed in Anantnag road accident

One killed in Anantnag road accident

Mar 10 | Agencies
NIA summon to Mirwaiz

NIA summon to Mirwaiz 'emblematic of GoI's repeated assaults on our re ...

Mar 10 | RK Online Desk
EC to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule at 5 pm today

EC to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule at 5 pm today

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
ECI tells political parties to

ECI tells political parties to 'keep armed forces out of political cam ...

Mar 10 | RK Online Desk
India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Uri, house partially da ...

India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Uri, house partially da ...

Mar 10 | Noor ul Haq
One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 11, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Amid curbs downtown shuts against NIA’s summon to Mirwaiz

              

Amid stringent curbs, a complete shutdown was Sunday observed in Srinagar downtown against the NIA’s summon to Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in connection with an alleged funding case.
The authorities imposed severe restrictions in downtown as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the strike called by various trade bodies against NIA’s summon to Kashmir’s head priest Mirwaiz.
Restrictions were imposed under Section 144 of CrPc in five police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M R Gunj and Safa Kadal.
A large contingent of Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed along roads and major places of downtown to prevent people from staging any protest and stone pelting.
They said large coils of concertina wires were laid across roads as barricades to prevent movement and assembly of people in the area.
“People were not allowed to move in groups. However, they were allowed to move individually at few places,” a local said.
Another resident said the restrictions were curfew-like as people were not able to venture out for daily work or to buy essential commodities.
He said vehicles were also not allowed to move through the areas where restrictions remained imposed.
Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in downtown in response to the traders call.
Shops and business establishments in the area remained closed for the day.
Shehar-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee, an amalgam of various trade bodies in Srinagar downtown called for shutdown against the NIA summons to Mirwaiz.
Beopar Mandal Mahraj Gunj and Jamia Market had also supported the strike call.
According to NIA notice issued to Mirwaiz, he has been asked to appear before the probe agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, March 11 at 10:30 am.
Naseem Geelani, son of Hurriyat (G) chief Syed Ali Geelani, has also been called for questioning to New Delhi.
On February 26, NIA had conducted searches at the residences of Mirwaiz, Naseem and JKLF chief Muhammad Yaseen Malik, who was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged at Kot Balwal jail in Jammu few days ago, besides several other separatist leaders.
This is for the first time that the NIA summoned Mirwaiz while Naseem has been summoned second time for questioning in connection with the case RC 10/2017/NIA/DLI, under sections 120 B, 121, 121 A of IPC r/w section 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, registered on May 30 in 2017.
Ten persons including seven separatist leaders and three others including a top businessman were arrested for their alleged involvement in the funding case.
However, among the arrested one Kamran Yousuf, a photojournalist was released on bail.
Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said Mirwaiz was not “any ordinary” separatist leader.
She termed the NIA summon to him “emblematic of Government of India's repeated assaults on religious identity of Kashmir”.
“Mirwaiz Farooq isn’t any ordinary separatist leader. He is religious & spiritual head to Kash muslims. NIA summons to him are emblematic of GOIs repeated assaults on our religious identity (sic),” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
“J&K is the proverbial sacrificial lamb exploited to divert attention from real issues,” she said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;