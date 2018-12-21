Amid biting cold, Chillai Kalan begins in Kashmir

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Dec 20:
Amid biting cold, the 40-day-long period of harsh winter ‘Chillai Kalan’ began in the Valley.
The 'Chillai Kalan' sets each year on December 21 and ends on January 30.
The ‘Chillai Kalan’ is the harshest period of winter in the Valley and is followed by 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and 10-day long 'Chillai Bachha' (baby cold).
Last year, Valley did not experience any snowfall during the 40-day period of Chillai Kalan.
The Meteorological Department has predicted that the first 10 days of Chillai Kalan this year would remain dry.
“The weather will be dry for next 10 days,” Deputy Director Meteorological Department Kashmir, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir.
He said the first day of Chillai Kalan would witness dip in day and night temperatures.
Mukhtar said the Valley would experience colder days and nights.
The Kashmir continues to remain in the grip of cold.
According to MeT official, the night temperature in Srinagar settled at - 4.9 degrees Celsius.
He said Qazigund recorded a low of - 4.2 degrees Celsius while Kokernag town registered a low of - 3.8 degrees Celsius and Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of - 5.5 degrees Celsius Wednesday night.
The night temperature in Pahalgam settled at a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius Wednesday night.
The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius last night.
The official said night temperature dipped drastically in Leh district of Ladakh region and settled at minus 14.7 degrees Celsius.
He said Jammu recorded 6.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 1.6 degrees Celsius, Banihal - 1.5 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 0.3 degrees Celsius.