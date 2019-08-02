America’s Super Power rivalry and terrorism in South Asia

August 02, 2019 | Dr. Rajkumar Singh

The US interest in the region- South Asia began explicitly in the initial years of cold war in post-World War II phase. At the time its global rivalry was with the former USSR and the two superpowers had their areas of influence clearly divided in world politics. They both were vitally conscious towards their global strategy and acted upon them strictly. In their global competition, the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan in December 1979 and creation of anti–Soviet forces by the US with help of some countries and other western powers brought the ugly face of terrorism to South Asia’s doorstep. After post–9/11 the US launched a global war against terrorism but particularly in Afghanistan and near Af–Pak borders where the outfit cadres and its leaders had taken refuge. However, Osama bin Laden, the most wanted face, had been killed by the US forces at Abbottabad in Pakistan. In early May 2011, the outfit’s affiliates with different names and changed faces along with the same motto continued to be violently active in the region for the same cause and target.

Background of terrorism in South Asia:

Following the World War II an explosive situation between then two super powers drove many countries recently decolonised and willing under their umbrella. India’s position on non-alignment goaded the Cold War warriors in Washington under John Foster Dulles to put India in the Soviet camp and the Pakistani Generals took full advantage of a sort of McCarthyism in the US foreign policy and strengthened Pakistan’s security alignment with the US through SEATO, CENTO and other arrangements. Earlier in 1947 George Keenan wrote an article, ‘The sources of Soviet conduct’ in which he prescribed for containing and then destroying democratic despotism through implacable opposition to its continuance. The brilliance of George Keenan lay in his prescient understanding of the fact that the excesses of police apparatus had fanned the potential opposition to the regime into something for greater and more dangerous than it could have been before those excesses began. Since the US could not expect in the foreseeable future to enjoy political intimacy with the Soviet regime, Keenan argued, it must continue to regard the Soviet Union as a rival in the political arena and adopt a policy of firm containment, designed to confront the Russians with unalterable counter force at every point. Consequently at various stages of the cold war, as theorised by George Keenan, the US sometimes by assisting despots presiding over failed states countered Soviet moves taking a long term, patient but firm and vigilant policy to contain Russia’s expansive tendencies.

US policy of containment:

The United States of America in pursuance of the policy of containment of the Soviet expansionism, created NATO in Europe, got involved in Vietnam War and promoted military dictatorships in Latin America, Africa and Asia including several military governments in Pakistan. As states do not dissolve by themselves many despotic rulers continued to exercise control over captive population often supported and assisted by the erstwhile super powers due to the logic dictated by the Cold War.The German philosopher and social theorist Jurgen Habermas had also observed that if the political community is fragmented into opposed religious, ethnic, racial, and ideological groups, more familiarly known as identity polities, then democratic structure is threatened. Meanwhile ‘source of threat to global stability has moved from nuclear war to regional rogue states to transnational or non–state actors. Effectively American definition of the threat has de-escalated from ‘evil empire’ to ‘axis of evil’ to ‘evil actors’.The international community therefore, demands that democracy should be not only an international norm but a domestic norm as well. If a state were to disenfranchise entire or part of its population then democratic states may justify foreign intervention to enfranchise the people of the non–democratic states; they may intervene to install a democratic government through internationally supervised elections. In early years with a view to policy of containing communism, it placed higher priorities on West Asia, where a Soviet military threat to Iran and Turkey was perceived, and to Southeast Asia where the Chinese were suspected of long–term expansionist ambitions. In the process the West while insisting that democracy be practised in their own countries willed to accept some of the developing countries as ‘Antarctica of democratic values, where liberal values were kept frozen for getting short–term security benefits by the dictators.

Bad effects on Pak society and ruling class:

In the case of Pakistan finding religion as insufficient basis for nationhood the Generals in collusion with the landed aristocracy and economic elite achieved dominance in ‘a nation without clear definition or cohesion’. Stephen Cohen, perhaps the greatest expert the US has on South Asian Affairs, called this compact, ‘moderate oligarchy… an informal system that tied together senior ranks of the military, the civil service, the key members of the judiciary and other elites.’ Cohen held various US administrations responsible for the ascendancy of the army in Pakistan and encouraging Pakistan’s nuclear ambition. Analysing the state of sectarianism in Pakistan, Brussels based International Crisis Group remarked that sectarian conflict in Pakistan was the direct consequence of failed state policies and marginalization of secular democratic forces. Especially Zia-ul-Haq used Islam as a legitimisation strategy for the consolidation of his autocratic military rule in an unprecedented manner and therefore cultivated and strengthened fringe elements most vigorously. Zia’s laws and policies resulted in making vast sections of the population extremely vulnerable to the militancy by replacing a tolerant and liberal civil society with an intolerant and retrogressive one. He did not employ Islam with the intention of inculcating positive values, such as peace, and honesty, imbibed by Islam. His uses of religion was limited to aggregating power with an authoritarian state, through the police, army, and bureaucracy; exercising arbitrary control; and the denial of human rights to the Pakistani citizenry. Political workers were awarded harsher punishments including lashes for speaking against the government.

According to Eqbal Ahmed during the 1980s, there was trend towards the growth of neo–totalitarian Muslim movements which is contrary to the political culture and historical traditions of the Muslim majority. Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world, the Jamaat-i-Islami in Pakistan, the Sharekat Islam in Indonesia, and the Islamic government of post-revolution Iran seek to restore the past in its idealised form. But none of these movements succeeded in attracting the majority of workers, peasants and intelligentsia.

(Author is a Professor and Head, P.G. Department of Political Science, BNMU, West Campus, Bihar)

