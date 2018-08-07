Amending Article 35-A not acceptable under any circumstances:JeI

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) J and K Monday said it wants to make it clear that abrogation of or amending Article 35-A of Indian constitution will not be accepted in any circumstances by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the “communalist government of India led by Hindutva forces will never be allowed to make Palestine like situation here”.
“The government of India has devised a vicious plan under the patronage of Zionist regime to forcibly occupy the land of the local residents and make them homeless in their own native land,” JeI said.
Jamaat said it strongly condemns the indiscriminate firing by armed forces upon the innocent protesters and mourners in Ganawpore Shopian and Yener Pahalgam resulting in the death of a local youth Bilal Ahmad Khan from Kralchak who was accompanying the funeral procession and became a victim of the “ruthless” personnel. “This is a pure murder. Besides it, scores of youth got injured by pellets and bullets in both the villages. The forces are bent upon the massacre of Kashmiri younger generation so as to suppress the genuine voice of the oppressed people of Kashmir which is impossible. These brutal methods can never bring peace and tranquility in this region unless the right of self-determination is given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as promised in the UN resolutions,” JeI said.
The vicious attempts to abrogate Article 35-A and 370 are done to change the demography and thereby frustrate the people's demand for self-determination, JeI statement said, adding: Kashmiris are united to defeat all these sinister designs and will show no laxity in this case.”
Statement said the postponement of the petition pertaining to “abrogation’ of Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution till 27th August 2018 seems to be a well thought strategy “to ensure safe passage of some important events without any public disturbance and as such the people has to remain vigilant for the safeguard of this fundamental covenant existing in the form of Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution”.
Jamaat said people should remain cautious and united “to frustrate all these devilish plans”.