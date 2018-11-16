Ameer Jama’at visits Geelani’s residence

Expresses sympathy over demise of his son-in-law
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 15:
Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir Ameer, Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz on Thursday met Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani at his Hyderpora residence.
The Ameer-e-Jamaat also accompanied by other members of the organization expressed sympathy with the octogenarian leader over the demise of his son-in-law.
A spokesperson of Jamaat in a statement said that the delegation met the veteran leader and expressed condolences on the death of his son-in-law Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi, who died in SKIMS on Tuesday night.
He said the delegation comprised of Faheem Mohammad Ram