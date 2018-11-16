About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ameer Jama’at visits Geelani’s residence

Published at November 16, 2018 01:22 AM 0Comment(s)57views

Expresses sympathy over demise of his son-in-law


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 15:

 Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir Ameer, Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz on Thursday met Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani at his Hyderpora residence.
The Ameer-e-Jamaat also accompanied by other members of the organization expressed sympathy with the octogenarian leader over the demise of his son-in-law.
A spokesperson of Jamaat in a statement said that the delegation met the veteran leader and expressed condolences on the death of his son-in-law Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi, who died in SKIMS on Tuesday night.
He said the delegation comprised of Faheem Mohammad Ram

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top