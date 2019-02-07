About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ambulance carrying dead woman stuck on snow bound Pulwama-Sangerwani road

Published at February 07, 2019 11:25 AM 0Comment(s)1647views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

An ambulance carrying dead body of a woman is stuck on a snow bound Pulwama- Sangerwani road, locals said on Thursday.

The residents sought immediate attention of authoriries for clearance of snow from the Pulwama- Sangerwani road so that the deceased could be taken home for last rites.

"The ambulance, ferrying dead body of a pregnant lady identified as Aalam Bhi wife of Abdul Rashid Katari who died at district hospital Pulwama on Wednesday night, was struck in a snow bound road near Abhama," Gulzar Ahmad, a local resident said.

Executive Engineer, R&B, Sajad Ahmad Naqeeb said that they have put three machines for opening the road.

However, villagers refuted the claim, saying the raod awaits snow clearance.

