Ambulance carrying dead woman stuck on snow bound Pulwama-Sangerwani road

Javid SofiPulwama
An ambulance carrying dead body of a woman is stuck on a snow bound Pulwama- Sangerwani road, locals said on Thursday.
The residents sought immediate attention of authoriries for clearance of snow from the Pulwama- Sangerwani road so that the deceased could be taken home for last rites.
"The ambulance, ferrying dead body of a pregnant lady identified as Aalam Bhi wife of Abdul Rashid Katari who died at district hospital Pulwama on Wednesday night, was struck in a snow bound road near Abhama," Gulzar Ahmad, a local resident said.
Executive Engineer, R&B, Sajad Ahmad Naqeeb said that they have put three machines for opening the road.
However, villagers refuted the claim, saying the raod awaits snow clearance.