March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ambitious Green Srinagar Initiative flagged off

Div Com commends DC Srinagar for much needed, well-thought-out greening project

The ambitious Green Srinagar Initiative under which two lac tree saplings will be planted and maintained in schools and institutional areas and along avenues across the district was Friday officially launched.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary flagged off a fleet of 10 dedicated green vehicles as part of the launch from DC Office Srinagar here.
The Divisional Commissioner speaking on the occasion commended the DC for drawing up this most needed and well-thought-out initiative aimed at making Srinagar green in the truest sense involving meaningful and smart plantation and post-plantation maintenance to get the desired results.
The project undertakes to planting 50 thousand Chinar saplings in addition to some 1 lac other tree saplings across the district during the first year. Plants exposed to public or vehicular movements will also be tree-guarded under the project.
Orders for saplings can be made using the Green Srinagar mobile application using which will enable keeping track of orders and ensuring post-plantation maintenance thereof.
Saplings have been made available at seven distribution centres set up at different locations one each in all seven zones of the district. Each distribution centre has been equipped with six workers and a vehicle for processing orders for saplings and undertaking plantation activities in areas falling within their respective zones.
The project also involves plantation in 100 schools identified from across the district with some 200 saplings to be planted in each one of these schools. Green Clubs of 20-30 students created in each of these schools will volunteer in plantation exercise in their schools and catchment areas. Their involvement is aimed at eliciting greater community participation in the greening initiative.
Plantation along institutional areas and on roads among other public spaces will be undertaken by the Landscaping division of the Public Works Department. Over a dozen banks and institutions have also associated their organizations with the initiative.
Concerned Tehsildars will monitor plantation and post-plantation maintenance in their areas of jurisdictions to ensure achievement of desired results.
One senior officer from the Agriculture department has been designated as a nodal officer for the project.
Speaking on the occasion Dr Shahid Iqbal said the fleet of dedicated vehicles flagged off on the occasion will reach out to households and institutions for plantation. He said a number of roads have also been finalised for strip plantation under the project.
He also said that a reserve stock of saplings has also been maintained at various locations for supply to institutions and organisations.
Dr Shahid said besides the mobile application the general public can call at phone numbers 7780819894, 6005830787 and 7006166039 to place their requests for plantation adding that order requests can also be emailed at greensrinagar@gmail.com.

 

