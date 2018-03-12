‘Ambassadors Meet’ aimed at lifting JK travel advisories: Chaya

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya has said that n ‘Ambassadors Meet’ at New Delhi was aimed at pressing on different countries to lift the travel advisories against visiting Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that after the meet the tourism players are expecting a rise in tourist arrivals to the state future.
“A progressive global platform like inspire the international committee to count J&K as one of the tourist destination in India for tourism, education, h0andicrafts, horticulture, textiles, and floriculture is good,” he said at the meet. In the meet, titled “Kashmir The Way Forward,” 164 ambassadors from different countries participated. He said that they will “certainly see multiple issues taken up by PHD chamber on industry and economic development in the state” being taken forward.
“There cannot be a greater encouragement than this by the ministers.”
Chaya said the meeting was organised to find ways for the promotion and upliftment of the economy of the state and also work on the lifting of travel advisories by foreign countries. “The flow of tourists from across the world to Kashmir will increase in the state and we believe that the deliberations will create a positive way forward for the economic development of the state,” he said.
Chaya also said that tourism stakeholders and the state government were working on mission mode to see that Kashmir’s pristine glory was restored and “it is due to the efforts of stakeholders that a large number of tourists have been visiting Kashmir which is encouraging.”
“The businessmen from the state have forwarded their suggestions to the ambassadors and the policymakers during the meeting.”
