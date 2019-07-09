About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 09, 2019 | PTI

Amarnath yatri injured as rock hits his vehicle in Ramban

A yatri on way to Amarnath cave  was injured Tuesday when a large rock hit the vehicle he was travelling in on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district, officials said.

A Tavera vehicle, which was part of a cavalcade carrying a batch of Amarnath Yatris to twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal, was hit after the rock rolled down from a hill top, they said.

The injured was has been hospitalised, the officials said.

