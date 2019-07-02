About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 02, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

A pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh died due to cardiac arrest when he on way to Amarnath cave on traditional Pahalgam route, a official said on Tuesday.

He said 65-year-old yatri Krishen, son of Assaram, a resident of Meerut of UP suffered a massive cardiac arrest at Sheshnag.

He was rushed to a nearby medical centre where he was declared brought dead.

