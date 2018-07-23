About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Amarnath yatri dies, toll 34

Published at July 23, 2018 10:02 AM 0Comment(s)627views


Amarnath yatri dies, toll 34

Agencies

Srinagar

A 70-year-old yatri from New Delhi died due to cardiac arrest during pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine through traditional Pahalgam track, official sources said.

A resident of New Delhi, Ramesh Chand, suffered a massive cardiac arrest at Sheshnag.

He was immediately rushed to nearby medical camp where doctors declared him dead at arrival.

With this, a total of 30 pilgrims and four service providers have died due to health reasons or accident since the commencement of the 60-day-long pilgrimage to holy cave from shortest Baltal and traditional Pahalgam tracks since June 28.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top