Amarnath yatri dies, toll 34

AgenciesSrinagar
A 70-year-old yatri from New Delhi died due to cardiac arrest during pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine through traditional Pahalgam track, official sources said.
A resident of New Delhi, Ramesh Chand, suffered a massive cardiac arrest at Sheshnag.
He was immediately rushed to nearby medical camp where doctors declared him dead at arrival.
With this, a total of 30 pilgrims and four service providers have died due to health reasons or accident since the commencement of the 60-day-long pilgrimage to holy cave from shortest Baltal and traditional Pahalgam tracks since June 28.