Amarnath yatra:Train services on Banihal-Qazigund section to be suspended from 10 am-3pm daily

July 03, 2019 | PTI

Train services on Banihal-Qazigund rail section in Kashmir Valley will remain suspended from Wednesday for some duration daily till the completion of the annual Amarnath yatra, railway officials said.

"Train service will remain suspended from 10 am to 3 pm from tomorrow till the completion of Amarnath yatra," Chief Area Manager Northern Railways, Srinagar, Mahesh Yadav, said.

The 46-day yatra, which began on Monday, will conclude on August 15, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

The trains in some areas will short originate and terminate at particular destinations, he said.