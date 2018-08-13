Amarnath Yatra to remain temporarily suspended from Jammu

AgenciesJammu
Ahead of the Indian and Pakistan Independence Day celebrations, authorities on Monday decided to suspend the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu for three days to ensure safety and security of the pilgrims.
No pilgrim was allowed on Monday to proceed towards the Kashmir Valley from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, police said.
The pilgrimage from the two base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam, however, would continue towards the Cave Shrine during these three days, a police officer said.
Nearly 2.79 lakh pilgrims have already performed this year's Amarnath Yatra that started on June 28 and will end on August 26.