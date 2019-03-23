Amarnath Yatra to commence from July 1

March 23, 2019 |

District Development Commissioner Hashmat Ali Khan today reviewed the arrangements for Shri Amarnath ji Yatra – 2019, scheduled to commence from July 01, 2019.

Chairing a meeting of concerned officers, the DDC was given a detailed briefing by various departments about the arrangements being made for the Yatra.

The meeting discussed issues related to medical facilities, water supply, transport, electricity, communication, the establishment of control room, availability of fire tender and availabilities of essential commodities. Besides, arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness of areas within and outside Baltal Base Camp were also reviewed.

The DDC took appraisal from SSP, Khalil Poswal regarding the security arrangements and stressed for taking utmost care for ensuring foolproof security arrangements.

