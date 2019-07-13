Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu today

July 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The Amarnath Yatra was on Saturday suspended from Bhagwati Nagar based Yatri Niwas base camp here and no fresh batch left for the cave in view of strike call given by separatists in Kaahmir on Martyrs' Day.

An official said the Yatra was suspended as preventive measure in view of strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership on Martyrs' Day

The fresh batch will be allowed only after directions issued from the higher authorities.

On Friday, 5395 pilgrims left from the base camp here while so far, 58,427 registered pilgrims have officially left from Jammu for the cave.

