Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

July 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Amarnath Yatra was suspended due to blockade of Jammu-Srinagar highway Wednesday.

Officials said that over 3.30 lakh pilgrims performed the Yatra during the last 30 days.

They, however, said due to blockade of the Jammu-Srinagar highway no pilgrim will be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu.

Amarnath yatra started on 1st and it will conclude on 15 August.

(File picture)