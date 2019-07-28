Amarnath yatra suspended from base camps

July 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Yatra was suspended from base camps of Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam to Amarnath cave in south Kashmir Himalayas due to slippery track condition following intermittent rain during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, yatra was also suspended from Jammu to Kashmir.

Helicopter service from both base camps to holy cave shrine was also suspended due to poor visibility, a yatra official said.

He said yatra remained suspended for the second day from Baltal to holy cave because of slippery track.

No yatri was allowed from Baltal base camp as a precautionary measure.

The sky is cloudy and there is intermittent rain also, he said, adding that yatra from this shortest route will be resumed only after improvement in the weather and track condition.

Similarly, he said, yatries, who were scheduled to leave the cave after darshan on Friday and Saturday for Baltal have been stopped to prevent any accident.

Yatra was also suspended on traditional Pahalgam track today due to rain and slippery conditions.

However, yesterday yatra ha continued on this track. He said on the 27th day of the ongoing Yatra on Saturday, about 3,150 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave.

Pilgrims, who had night halt in the camp near cave are reaching to pay obeisance since early this morning.

Till date about 3,18 lakh Yatris had the darshan of the Shivling at the cave, which was highest since 2015.

Majority pilgrims returning via shortest Baltal track have since returned their homes. However, large number of pilgrims are extended their stay in Kashmir, visiting tourist places.