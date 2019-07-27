Amarnath yatra suspended from Baltal, progressing smoothly via Pahalgam

July 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Yatra from Baltal base camp was suspended on Saturday due to slippery track conditions due to rain while pilgrimage on traditional Pahalgam route was progressing smoothly though the sky is cloudy, a yatra official said here on Saturday morning.

So far 3.16 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave in south Kashmir Himalayas since the commencement of the annual pilgrimage from July Ist.

Helicopter service from Baltal to cave shrine has also been suspended due to poor visibility.

Meanwhile, fresh batch of 3926 yatries, including women, sadhus and children left Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, base camp early this morning for Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam base camps.

Yatra from Jammu was suspended due to bad weather on Friday though civilian traffic was plying normally on the highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

No yatri was allowed from Baltal base camp as a precautionary measure due to slippery condition of track to holy cave due to rain during the night, yatra official said.