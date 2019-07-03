About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Amarnath Yatra shining symbol of Kashmir’s secular ethos: Farooq

National Conference President and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah Tuesday described Amarnath Yatra as a shining symbol of Kashmir’s glorious secular ethos.
Farooq visited Baltal, the base camp of Amarnath yatra and Panjtarni and took stock of arrangements made for the pilgrims visiting the cave shrine
Accompanied by Provincial President Jammu Devender Singh Rana, Farooq interacted with yatris at Panjtarni and Baltal.
He described Amarnath Yatra as a shining symbol of Kashmir’s glorious secular ethos and its unique spirit of unity in diversity.
“People of Kashmir have all along demonstrated high degree of hospitality from times immemorial for the successful conduct of this ancient pilgrimage,” he said.
Praying for peace and tranquility in the State and India, Farooq hoped that the pilgrims would return back their homes as ambassadors of harmony and amity, the cornerstone of Kashmir's heritage.
He wished pilgrims successful and blissful yatra and exuded confidence that their stay in the valley will be memorable.
The NC president urged Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the State Government for ensuring all comforts in terms of boarding, lodging and other logistics for the pilgrims. He called for synergized efforts by various agencies in streamlining and making the yatra successful. (GNS)

 

Latest News

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Jul 02 | Agencies
3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Jul 02 | Agencies
4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Jul 02 | Agencies
GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

Jul 02 | Agencies
US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

Jul 02 | RK Web News
Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Jul 02 | Noor ul Haq
Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

Jul 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Jul 02 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Amarnath Yatra shining symbol of Kashmir’s secular ethos: Farooq

              

National Conference President and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah Tuesday described Amarnath Yatra as a shining symbol of Kashmir’s glorious secular ethos.
Farooq visited Baltal, the base camp of Amarnath yatra and Panjtarni and took stock of arrangements made for the pilgrims visiting the cave shrine
Accompanied by Provincial President Jammu Devender Singh Rana, Farooq interacted with yatris at Panjtarni and Baltal.
He described Amarnath Yatra as a shining symbol of Kashmir’s glorious secular ethos and its unique spirit of unity in diversity.
“People of Kashmir have all along demonstrated high degree of hospitality from times immemorial for the successful conduct of this ancient pilgrimage,” he said.
Praying for peace and tranquility in the State and India, Farooq hoped that the pilgrims would return back their homes as ambassadors of harmony and amity, the cornerstone of Kashmir's heritage.
He wished pilgrims successful and blissful yatra and exuded confidence that their stay in the valley will be memorable.
The NC president urged Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the State Government for ensuring all comforts in terms of boarding, lodging and other logistics for the pilgrims. He called for synergized efforts by various agencies in streamlining and making the yatra successful. (GNS)

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;