Amarnath Yatra shining symbol of Kashmir’s secular ethos: Farooq

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference President and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah Tuesday described Amarnath Yatra as a shining symbol of Kashmir’s glorious secular ethos.

Farooq visited Baltal, the base camp of Amarnath yatra and Panjtarni and took stock of arrangements made for the pilgrims visiting the cave shrine

Accompanied by Provincial President Jammu Devender Singh Rana, Farooq interacted with yatris at Panjtarni and Baltal.

He described Amarnath Yatra as a shining symbol of Kashmir’s glorious secular ethos and its unique spirit of unity in diversity.

“People of Kashmir have all along demonstrated high degree of hospitality from times immemorial for the successful conduct of this ancient pilgrimage,” he said.

Praying for peace and tranquility in the State and India, Farooq hoped that the pilgrims would return back their homes as ambassadors of harmony and amity, the cornerstone of Kashmir's heritage.

He wished pilgrims successful and blissful yatra and exuded confidence that their stay in the valley will be memorable.

The NC president urged Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the State Government for ensuring all comforts in terms of boarding, lodging and other logistics for the pilgrims. He called for synergized efforts by various agencies in streamlining and making the yatra successful. (GNS)