Amarnath yatra resumes, 454 pilgrims leave for Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
After a two day suspension of pilgrimage temporarily, fresh batch of 454 pilgrims on Tuesday left from Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath Cave Shrine in a convoy of 11 vehicles chanting ‘bam bam bhole’.
“The pilgrims left from here to perform pilgrimage from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes,” an official said.
He said that the pilgrims comprised of 358 male, 49 females, 33 Sadhus and 14 Sadhvis left in 09 buses and two light motor vehicles.
The yatra remained suspended in view of strike called by separatists in Kashmir valley ahead of hearing on Article 35-A, which was postponed to August 27 on Monday.