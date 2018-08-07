About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Amarnath yatra resumes, 454 pilgrims leave for Kashmir

Published at August 07, 2018 10:08 AM 0Comment(s)1041views


Amarnath yatra resumes, 454 pilgrims leave for Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

After a two day suspension of pilgrimage temporarily, fresh batch of 454 pilgrims on Tuesday left from Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath Cave Shrine in a convoy of 11 vehicles chanting ‘bam bam bhole’.

“The pilgrims left from here to perform pilgrimage from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes,” an official said.

He said that the pilgrims comprised of 358 male, 49 females, 33 Sadhus and 14 Sadhvis left in 09 buses and two light motor vehicles.

The yatra remained suspended in view of strike called by separatists in Kashmir valley ahead of hearing on Article 35-A, which was postponed to August 27 on Monday.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top