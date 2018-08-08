Amarnath yatra progressing smoothly, 2.75 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance so far

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Despite cloudy weather, annual yatra is progressing smoothly as fresh batches of pilgrims left Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam base camps for the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far about 2.75 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance since its commencement.
The 60-day-long yatra which commenced from June 28 will conclude on August 26.
On the 41st day of Yatra on Tuesday, 348 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine.
Pilgrims who had a night halt at nearby camps are reaching the cave shrine to pay obeisance.