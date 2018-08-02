Amarnath yatra progressing smoothly, 2.65 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance so far

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Fresh batches of pilgrims, including women and sadhus, left base camps on Thursday for holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far over 2.65 lakh pilgrims had darshan of self-made Ice-Shivlingam.
Meanwhile, a fresh batch of 603 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, camp for Kashmir valley under unprecedented security arrangements.
Weather is pleasant and the annual pilgrimage, which will conclude on August 26, was going on smoothly from shortest and traditional Pahalgam tracks, official sources said.
Pilgrims, who had night halt at different camps, have paid obeisance at the cave shrine since early this morning.
On the 35th day of the ongoing Yatra, 1,874 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave on Wednesday from shortest Baltal and traditional Pahalgam tracks.
A fresh batch of about 600 pilgrims, including women and sadhus, left Baltal base camp for the holy cave shrine. The pilgrims after covering the 14-km-long hilly track are expected to reach the holy cave to pay obeisance. The pilgrims who had night halt at cave shrine after darshan, have also started their return journey towards Baltal base camp.
Similarly, a fresh batch of pilgrims left Nunwan Pahalgam base camp for first halting station at Chandanwari on the traditional track, connected by road.
However, majority of the pilgrims continued their journey towards the next halting station, they said adding the yatris who had night halt at Chandanwari also left for the next station.