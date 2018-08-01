Amarnath yatra progressing smoothly, 2.64 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance so far

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The pilgrimage to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas was progressing smoothly, though the number of yatris had declined, as only about 700 pilgrims left the base camps to pay obeisance on Wednesday, official sources said.
Weather is pleasant and pilgrimage was going on smoothly from the shortest Baltal and the traditional Pahalgam tracks, official sources said.
The yatra will conclude on August 28, when the Chhari-Mubarak, the Silver Mace of Lord Shiva, is taken inside the cave shrine.
The pilgrims, who had night halt at different camps, have paid obeisance at the cave shrine since early this morning.