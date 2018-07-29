Amarnath yatra progressing smoothly, 2.56 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance so far

AgenciesSrinagar
Pilgrimage was progressing smoothly from shortest Baltal and traditional Pahalgam tracks to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far over 2.56 lakh yatris had paid obeisance since the commencement of the 60-day-long pilgrimage from June 28.
The yatra will conclude on August 28 when the Chhari-Mubarak, silver Mace of Lord Shiva will be taken inside the cave shrine.
Meanwhile, 709 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, base camp for Baltal and Nunwan base camps at 0300 hrs under unprecedented security arrangements.
Pilgrims, who had night halt at different camps, have paid obeisance at the cave shrine since early this morning. on the 31st day of the ongoing Yatra , 3360 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave on Saturday from shortest Baltal and traditional Pahalgam tracks.
He said till date 2.56 lakh Yatris had the darshan of the Shivling at the Holy Cave.
A fresh batch of pilgrims , including women and sadhus, left Nunwan Pahalgam base camp for first halting station at Chandanwari on the traditional track, connected by road. However, majority of the pilgrims continued their journey towards the next halting station, they said adding the yatris who had night halt at Chandanwari also left for next station early this morning.
Similarly fresh batch of pilgrims left Baltal base camp for the holy cave shrine early this morning despite cloudy weather, official sources said. They said the yatris started their foot journey towards the cave shrine early this morning.
The pilgrims after covering the 14-km-long hilly track are expected to reach the holy cave in the afternoon to pay obeisance.
The pilgrims who had night halt at cave shrine after darshan, have also started their return journey towards Baltal base camp.