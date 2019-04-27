Amarnath Yatra: On-line booking of Helicopter tickets commences

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On-line booking of helicopter tickets for, Amarnath Yatra, shall commence from May 1 at 10:00 A.M.

As per a spokesman, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has made arrangements with M/s Global Vectra Helicorps Ltd. and M/s Himalayan Heli Services Pvt. Ltd. on the Neelgrath (Baltal)-Panjtarni-Neelgrath (Baltal) Sector and M/s UTair India Pvt. Ltd. on the Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Pahalgam Sector.

Giving further details, Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer, SASB informed that on-line booking facility shall be available to the intending Yatris from 1st May, 2019 on the website of the aforesaid Companies.

CEO, SASB informed that, based on competitive bidding, the one way per passenger helicopter fare for Neelgrath (Baltal)-Panjtarni has been fixed at Rs.1804/-. Similarly the one way Pahalgam-Panjtarni fare will be Rs. 3104/-.

Narula further stated that the Yatris who propose to travel by helicopter do not require advance registration as their helicopter tickets shall suffice for this purpose.

“However, all such Yatris shall not be allowed to board the helicopter services unless they produce the required Compulsory Health Certificate issued by authorised Doctor/ Institutes which have been notified by their respective State Governments.”

“Thus, these helicopter travelling Yatris shall have to furnish Compulsory Health Certificates at the time of boarding the helicopter at Neelgrath or Pahalgam, without which the boarding passes will not be issued to them.”

CEO, SASB advised Yatris to get helicopter tickets only from the aforesaid authorised helicopter operators or their authorised agents and not to fall prey to unscrupulous elements who may mislead them and try to sell fake tickets.

“The details of the agents authorised by the helicopter operators to issue tickets will be available under the link of helicopter operators on the SASB websitewww.shriamarnathjishrine.com.”