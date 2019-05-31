Amarnath Yatra: Kumar for constitution of quick response teams

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar on Thursay chaired a meeting to review the arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, ADG, CID, Dr B. Srinivas, IGP Jammu, M K Sinha, IG Traffic, Alok Kumar, IG CRPF, A V Chouhan, IG BSF, N S Jamwal, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Engineers, PWD, PDD, Director Health, and senior functionaries of Army, BSF, Tourism, JMC, FCS&CA, SRTC, NHAI and other concerned departments while Principal Secretary Home participated through video conferencing.

The Div Com Jammu gave a detailed presentation on arrangements being made for smooth conduct of annual Yatra to Cave Shrine in South Kashmir.

It was informed that the yatra will commence on July 1 and continue for 46 days culminating on August 15. It was further informed that halting points have been finalized in all the highway districts including 6 in Kathua, 17 in Jammu, 26 in Udhampur and 22 in district Ramban , while mobile toilets have been made available at 17 different locations and 105 langers for pilgrims will be available at 17 places in Jammu, 8 in Kathua, 10 in Udhampur and 28 in district Ramban.

The Div Com informed that proper lighting and CCTVs would be installed at each langer site.

Facilities for on spot registration of yatris have been made at Jammu, Sangam, Sarasvati Dham, Vashnavi Dham, Ram Mandir, Purani Mandi while adequate number of busses have been arranged by SRTC to ferry pilgrims from Jammu to Pahalgam/ Baltal. Similarly arrangements of accommodation, lodgments and shelter sheds will be available for the pilgrims at all the districts enroute, he informed.

The Div Com apprised that the face lifting of yatri Niwas has been done and all other necessary arrangements are put in place by concerned departments.

The Advisor also reviewed the security arrangements and sought details from the concerned officers about the scale of deployments along the twin routes of Phalgam and Baltal.

IG Traffic apprised the Advisor about the traffic management plan and condition of NH-44 from Udhampur to Banihal. It was informed that vulnerable points have been identified and the executing agencies are at work to complete it.

The Advisor asked the NHAI to ensure maintenance and management of road from Udhampur to Banihal. He further directed constituting a team comprising officers of traffic, Disaster Management and district administration to meet any eventuality during yatra days. He also passed directions for strengthening traffic control rooms for better communication.

He directed the health department for making medical arrangements besides providing critical care ambulance in district Ramban. The health department was asked to ensure availability of mobile van with team of doctors and paramedical staff to ply with the convey during yatra days.