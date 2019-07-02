Amarnath yatra: DGP reviews security arrangements at holy cave

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Monday reviewed security and other arrangement at holy cave and took stock of the access control and Darshan management.

In a statement issued here, the DGP discussed the joint mechanism and planning evolved by J&K Police and other security forces for smooth and peaceful Amarnath yatra on Pahalgam Axis.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP BSF Abhinav Kumar and IGP Kashmir S.P Pani. He inspected the security methods and mechanism adopted for the security of yatris at the holy cave. DGP was briefed about the deployment plan and disaster management mechanism at different locations to provide quick assistance to the yatris in case of any eventuality. Dilbag Singh emphasised for increased coordination and communication among the forces for quick response to the requirements for the security and assistance of yatris.

Reviewing preparedness with the officers at base camp Nunwan Pahalgam, DGP inspected langars established at the base camp for yatris. He said that a close vigil be maintained at the base camp and all along yatra route. He emphasised that the instruction for the movement of yatra convoys and timing schedule should be strictly adhered for their security. IGP Operations CRPF Rajeesh Yadav IGP Kashmir S P Pani DIG SKR Atul Kumar Goel, Yatra Officer Pahalgam Ranjit Kanwar SSP JPCR Benam Tosh, SSP Security Pahalgam Sanjay Singh, Assistant Yatra Officer Tanvir Jeelani and other officers were present in the meeting.