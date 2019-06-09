Amarnath Yatra: Cops to deploy quick-reaction teams in Jammu

June 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

For the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra next month, police will deploy quick-reaction teams (QRTs) and road-opening parties (ROPs) as part of a multi-tier security grid in and around places where pilgrims would gather in the Jammu region, officials said.

The 46-day pilgrimage is scheduled to begin from twin route -- the traditional Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shortest Baltal track in Ganderbal district -- on July 1 and will conclude on August 15 coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Strong QRTs, ROPs and fool-proof deployment would be ensured at all places where pilgrims would gather such as reception centres, community kitchens, assistant booths and base camp, officials said.

The deployment to meet any contingencies in other districts of Jammu Zone has been finalised and CAPF have been allocated to all districts including Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi, they said, adding District SSsPs have been directed to ensure optimum use of resources available with them.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, M K Sinha evening reviewed the arrangements for forthcoming Amarnath Yatra Saturday and special arrangements have been made for Ramban and Udhampur districts keeping in view of the poor condition of the national highway.