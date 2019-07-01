Amarnath yatra conducted by Kashmiri Muslims: Guv

July 01, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Sunday said that Amarnath yatra was taking place with the support of Muslims.

Malik lauded the role of local Muslims in ensuring the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage over the years and expressed hope that it will be successful this year too. He said that while the government looks after the security aspect of the annual pilgrimage, it is conducted with the support of the locals.

"The security for the yatra is our responsibility and we are taking care of it. But police or Army do not conduct the yatra. For many years, the Amarnath Yatra is being conducted by the people of Kashmir, especially our Muslim brothers. The yatra takes place with their support," he told reporters here on the sidelines of inauguration of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover in Srinagar.

He said that Amarnath Yatra is not conducted only by the support of Army and Police, but also by the support and wishes of Kashmiri Muslims.

"If all of us work together, it will be successful," he added.

The 46-day annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on July 1 and conclude on August 15.

Asked whether the Centre's Kashmir policy will see a change with Amit Shah being appointed as the Union home minister, Malik said he had not seen anything of that sort yet.

"I am not seeing anything like that yet, but Amit Shah's leadership is a very successful leadership and whatever work he has undertaken, he has been successful in it," he said.

Chief Secretary, BVR Subramanian said all security arrangements regarding Amarnath Yatra are in a place. “Security arrangements are better than the past year and every vehicle is being monitored and scanned through Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) chips,” he said adding that last year RFID was added on a sample basis on the vehicles.

He said security personnel will find it more convenient this year, but there are always security threats in Kashmir. “Our forces can never lower their guard,” he said.