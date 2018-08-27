Amarnath yatra concludes

2.85 lakh perform yatra
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 26:
The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave in the south Kashmir concluded on Sunday with over 2.85 lakh yatris getting a glimpse of the ice-stalagmite.
According to officials, a total of 2,85,006 people paid obeisance at the cave during the yatra which commenced on June 28 through Baltal and Pahalgam routes.
They said 38 people, including pilgrims, service providers and pony-wallas died during the course of the yatra this year.
The deaths were due to weather-related incidents or natural causes, the officials said.
The number of yatris who performed the yatra this year is higher than last year.
A total of 2.60 lakh yatris offered prayers at the cave last year.
Various security measures were taken this year for the smooth conduct of the yatra.
For the first time, the government used radio frequency (RF) tags to track Amarnath-bound vehicles, while the CRPF introduced motorcycle squads with cameras and various life-saving equipment.
The security was heightened for this year's yatra with around 40,000 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces, National Disaster Response Force and the Army deployed for this year's yatra, the officials said.
They said the yatra this year was peaceful.
“The holy mace of Lord Shiva, popularly known as 'Chhari Mubarak', carried by a group of sadhus and devotees led by its custodian Mahant Deepindra Giri, arrived at the holy cave in the wee hours for the day-long prayers,” the officials said. “The group of sadhus and devotees trekked 42 km from Pahalgam to reach the cave with night halts at Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarani.”
Additional Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Bhupinder Kumar and Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla visited the cave early Sunday morning and prayed for sustained peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the state.
The officers interacted with the camp officials and other officers at the cave, and reviewed the ongoing sanitation and camp cleaning initiatives being undertaken by them.
They complimented the civil and police administrations of Anantnag and Ganderbal districts, J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Army, various State government departments and all other agencies for the smooth conduct of the yatra, the officials said.