Amarnath Yatra arrangements reviewed at Udhampur

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DDC emphasize use of environmental friendly material in Langars

District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, Friday convened a meeting of various departments, owners of private banquet halls and different Unions to review arrangements for annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra here today.

Addressing the participants, the DDC stressed on the need of adopting proactive and coordinated approach towards ensuring adequate arrangements for smooth and successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. He exhorted upon all the concerned officers to make all efforts for providing best facilities to the pilgrims thronging the state in lakhs on numbers during this historic Yatra.

It was informed that about 29 locations have been identified for lodging of yatris with all necessary facilities like drinking water, electricity, toilet and sanitation.

DDC directed ACD, CEO Municipality, Executive Engineer, PHE, PDD, PWD and Tehsildar (T), Udhampur to ensure fool-proof arrangements concerning their respective departments. He asked for construction of temporary toilets well in advance wherever needed. He directed the Tourism department to install Sign boards at Phalata and Gole Mela and display tourist sites of Udhampur District at conspicuous places. Besides, the langar organisers were asked to install CCTV cameras and Civil Defence was directed to keep adequate volunteers at the disposal of SSP to meet out any exigency during the yatra period.

DDC stressed upon the langar organisers to use eco friendly material like traditional Duna and Patals while serving food to the yatris to save environment thus helping reduction in plastic pollution in the city.

Meanwhile, Tehsidars of the respective jurisdictions were appointed as Yatra Officer besides forming a team headed by concerned Tehsildar to check rates and quality of food items at Dhabas, Shops, hotels and restaurants enroute Tikri to Patnitop.

It was decided in the meeting that a control room would be set up at the headquarter which would function round the clock to extend assistance to Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims.