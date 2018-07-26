Amarnath Yatra: Air sorties from Baltal disrupted

AgenciesSrinagar
Yatra was progressing smoothly on Thursday to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far 2.47 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance since the commencement of the 60-day-long pilgrimage from June 28 from shortest Baltal and traditional Pahalgam tracks.
Over 500 pilgrims, who had night halt at camps adjacent to cave shrine, were paying obeisance at the self-made Ice Shivlingam since early this morning. Yesterday 4,502 pilgrims had darshan at the cave shrine till late in the night.
A fresh batch of pilgrims left Baltal base camp for the holy cave shrine early this morning despite cloudy weather and intermittent rain, official said.
They said the yatris started their foot journey towards the cave shrine early this morning. After covering the 14-km-long hilly track, the pilgrims are expected to reach the holy cave in the afternoon to pay obeisance.
However, helicopter service has been suspended due to poor visibility, they said, adding that the service will be resumed once the visibility improves.
Meanwhile, fresh batch of pilgrims, including women and sadhus, left Nunwan Pahalgam base camp for first halting station at Chandanwari on the traditional track. However, majority of the pilgrims will continue their journey towards the next halting station, they said, adding that the yatris, who had night halt at Chandanwari, also left for next station early this morning.