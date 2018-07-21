Amarnath pilgrim dies of cardiac arrest, toll touches 33

AgenciesSrinagar
A 53-year-old pilgrim died due to cardiac arrest near holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, a yatra official said here on Saturday.
The death toll in the ongoing pilgrimage has reached 33 since the commencement of the 60-day-long yatra from June 28 from both shortest Baltal and traditional Pahalgam tracks.
The pilgrim, identified as Sugreev, resident of Chbipora Ambedkar, UP, suffered a massive cardiac arrest near holy cave. He was rushed to the nearby medical camp, where he was declared brought dead.