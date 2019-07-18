Amarnath pilgrim critically injured after slipping from hill

July 18, 2019 | Agencies

A pilgrim from Kolkata was critically injured when he slipped from a hill and fell into a nallah at Railpatheri during pilgrimage to Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, a yatra official said on Thursday.

He said Asiom Mandal (57), resident of Kolkata, slipped and fell into nallah at Railpatheri on shortest Baltal track.

Rescue operation was immediately launched, the yatra official said, adding that Mandal was shifted to Baltal base hospital. Later, he was referred to S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) at Soura.