Amarinder protests Pak move to restrict Kartarpur travel to Sikhs

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday protested against Pakistan’s proposal to allow only Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, pointing out that Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji was a universal Guru, revered by followers of all religions, especially Hindus.
Capt Amarinder has urged the Indian government to take up the issue with Islamabad when the latter sends its draft agreement for regulating entry into its territory through the Kartarpur corridor.
In a statement here, the Chief Minister said while Islamabad was well within its rights to set terms and conditions relating to its territorial safety and security, it should take into consideration the fact that the first Sikh Guru’s ideology is not confined to Sikhs but is emulated by people of all faiths.